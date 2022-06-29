HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (THC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $561,310.81 and $1.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,039.33 or 0.99882772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00037024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,588,710 coins and its circulating supply is 266,453,560 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars.

