Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in June

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HLDCY stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1461 per share. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.