Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

