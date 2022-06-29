Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.61

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 142237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Holcim alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4148 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

About Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.