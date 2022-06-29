Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.94. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $553.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.