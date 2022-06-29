Horizon Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,816.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $750,362.93 and $58,816.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.52 or 0.26163006 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00187358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00089172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.