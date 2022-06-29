Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up approximately 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $7,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

