Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) PT Lowered to GBX 730 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.29) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.43) to GBX 941 ($11.54) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.75.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.