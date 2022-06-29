Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 1.7%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 3,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC lifted its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises about 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

