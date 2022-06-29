Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $19,085,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,873,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $6,585,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.