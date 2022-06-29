Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $246.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average of $249.53. The company has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.