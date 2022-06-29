Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 297 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 24.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

