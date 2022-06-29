HUNT Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $52.08 million and $29.52 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,336.81 or 0.94988319 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.