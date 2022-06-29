Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Illumina by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $298,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average of $314.71. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

