Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

