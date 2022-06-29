Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,633 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,335,000 after purchasing an additional 195,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

