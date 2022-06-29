Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,108 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Adobe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 897.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.69 and its 200 day moving average is $459.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

