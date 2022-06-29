Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,691,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.