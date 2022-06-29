Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.80 and its 200 day moving average is $215.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

