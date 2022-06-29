Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,068,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

