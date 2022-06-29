Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 22,389 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,389 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,948,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,084,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 544,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

