IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.38

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.38 and last traded at C$34.38, with a volume of 30816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.22.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.90.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.
IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
