Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

