Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 6,903 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. 205,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

