International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 595,269 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)
