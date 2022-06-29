International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 595,269 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Radiological Services, and Fluorine Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.