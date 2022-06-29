Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

