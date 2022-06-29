Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 168,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

