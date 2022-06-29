Iron Spark I Inc. (ISAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ISAA opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Iron Spark I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 256,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

