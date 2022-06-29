Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.12. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,278. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17.

