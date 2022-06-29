iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Decreased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,694,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.21. 76,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

