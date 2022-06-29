iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 87,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,268,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,729,000 after buying an additional 193,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25.

