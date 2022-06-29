iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is LVZ Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.