iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 335,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. 51,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

