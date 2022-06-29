iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06.

