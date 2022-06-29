iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,577 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Wealth CMT increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,634 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06.

