iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

QUAL stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.62. 879,281 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $129.31.

