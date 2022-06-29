iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $84.85. 2,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,335. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

