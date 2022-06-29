iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,757 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 6.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $60,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

