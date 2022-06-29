iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

