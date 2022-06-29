iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

