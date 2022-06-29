iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lowered by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,813,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.91. 14,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

