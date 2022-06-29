iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,490. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average is $261.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

