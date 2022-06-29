iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.36. 773,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,059,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

