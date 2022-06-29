iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day moving average of $197.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

