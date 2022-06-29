iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 228,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $655,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

