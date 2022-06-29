iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Acquired by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

MEAR opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

