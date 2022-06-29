iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,715,000 after buying an additional 199,637 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 178,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 122,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,917. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

