iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IJR stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

