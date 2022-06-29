iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Raised by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 0.7% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $267.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

