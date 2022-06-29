ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.12

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 11275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.77) to GBX 420 ($5.15) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

